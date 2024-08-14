Previous
Clean Out by mozette
Clean Out

On Friday, Dad, my brother Gabe and I are picking up a desk I've bought off a person on the Facebook marketplace.

Today I got my girlfriend to help me move some heavy and awkward items.
Tomorrow Dad and are getting rid of this desk. And on Friday we're picking up the new one.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
