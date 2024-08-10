Logan Artists Association Members Fun Day

Today was the midyear Christmas party for the LAA. The committee decided it was best to have it at this time of year instead of the end of the year, because of the heat in November and December.



Well, fun was had by all! There was food, games, puzzles, and a huge raffle... one person won 5 different prizes.



My folks came along bringing Frankie with them. I took the woollen blanket from my car and we sat on one of the rocks... the weather held out. And it closed up as the cooler breezes showed up, and clouds did as well.