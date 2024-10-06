Previous
Custom Made by mozette
When I was about 13 years old, my folks got a dress custom made for me. They asked me to pick my favourite colour, and well, I said purple.

I remember the fittings, and that there is ribbons for the shoulders and a matching clutch bag too. How lovely is that?
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
