Lunch Out

Today, Mum and I had to go and see one of my doctors at the Wesley Hospital.



It was a good visit, very positive news. But I'll be back in for day surgery next month.



Afterwards, Mum and I hunted around for a cafe for lunch. The first one had my gps taking us in circles. The second one ran out of lactose free milk... the third one, Rabbit & Co, had tge most beautiful food and a gorgeous view of a Jacaranda Tree in full bloom!