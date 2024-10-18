Previous
New Read by mozette
Photo 5401

New Read

As a volunteer at Lifeline, I get to see a lot of books (and I mean a.... lot!).

Yesterday I spotted this one of an English author who I've not heard of and spotted a second book of hers and spontaneously bought them... if I don't like them, I'll redonate.

But I love the cover art.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
