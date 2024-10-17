Previous
Metamorphosis by mozette
Metamorphosis

This morning I saw this beautiful Crow Butterfly had emerged from his cocoon at around 8am. It's past 10am, and it's still drying its wings.

It wrapped itself up on 4th October and it's been 14 days. This is such a beautiful thing that happens with butterflies.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
October 17th, 2024  
