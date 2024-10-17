Sign up
Previous
Photo 5400
Metamorphosis
This morning I saw this beautiful Crow Butterfly had emerged from his cocoon at around 8am. It's past 10am, and it's still drying its wings.
It wrapped itself up on 4th October and it's been 14 days. This is such a beautiful thing that happens with butterflies.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
17th October 2024 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
metamorphosis
,
my_garden
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
October 17th, 2024
