Tórshavn by mubbur
65 / 365

Tórshavn

A trawler in that shipping company came right here for an inspection at the shipyard, so I was on board and had coffee and prawns, and met several old friends there, the trawler fishes prawns in Greenland, was a factory manager there for many years
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
Love the photos looks like a great day
March 6th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
March 6th, 2023  
