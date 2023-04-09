Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, a lovely Easter day is almost over, the whole family had dinner here, for roast pork, with white and brown potatoes, with red cabbage and gravy, and good cakes the wife had made
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

