Faroes by mubbur
Faroes

Yes, a little shopping trip with the wife today, we went from where we live in Hoyvík, and into Rúnavík, there was a new underwater tunnel there about two years ago, and it has a roundabout at the bottom so you have the opportunity to coming up again in two places, I think it was the first tunnel with a roundabout, so I just got a bronze before we drove back home along the old road, and over the bridge, it's the only bridge over the North Atlantic, so we have a bit here others haven't, continue to have a good day everyone😊
8th April 2023

Oli Lindenskov

Polly
Every day we learn more about your country. Très bien
April 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ladypolly Thanks, glad you like it😊
April 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow love the water tunnel
April 8th, 2023  
