Tórshavn by mubbur
97 / 365

Tórshavn

A really good day here, the long Friday, was and gave bread to the swans and ducks, so a trip past Nordenshus, it is a house for all the Nordic countries, there is always something going on there
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
