109 / 365
Tórshavn
Super weather here today, the fog is gone, and it was a short trip, ending with a coffee down by the harbour
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
109
photos
33
followers
31
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Christine Sztukowski
Your photos have put the Faroe Islands on my top 10 places to see.
Fav
April 19th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks, that was nice love it❤️😊
April 19th, 2023
