Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Super weather here today, the fog is gone, and it was a short trip, ending with a coffee down by the harbour
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
Your photos have put the Faroe Islands on my top 10 places to see.
April 19th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks, that was nice love it❤️😊
April 19th, 2023  
