Previous
Sandagerð by mubbur
173 / 365

Sandagerð

Yes, it was just like Saint Hans' evening here, where people meet and listen to music, and sing some songs and have fun, and where you can buy coffee or cacao and buns, a lovely evening😊
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise