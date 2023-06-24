Previous
Photo Collage by mubbur
175 / 365

Photo Collage

Yes, today was a small party for friends and those who had helped to get the house ready for moving in again, a lovely day, we grilled a pig's udder and lamb meat, everyone was happy and in a good mood🇫🇴🤠🍷🍺😊
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice collage
June 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
June 24th, 2023  
