Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, our son's and daughter-in-law's little girl was born, a lovely child with whom we will probably be very happy❤️😊
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So very precious- congratulations
August 8th, 2023  
