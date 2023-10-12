Sign up
Tórshavn
Yes, still rain and storm here, good for the electricity company😊
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th October 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
must be windy there
October 12th, 2023
