Storm by mubbur
Storm

Again today full storm and rain, winter is coming here now, says snow in the north, and 03 gr 🥲☃️
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, amazing capture
October 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
October 13th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, look at this! The sky, the water and the splash!
October 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@kchuk Yes Thanks😊
October 13th, 2023  
