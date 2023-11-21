Sign up
325 / 365
Hoyvík
Yes, today it's raining and stormy, just had a trip with my little friend Teddy, he was happy I was back home👍
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson
For some reason, my eyes saw a turkey
November 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@blueberry1222
Haha it is my littel dog Teddy🤣
November 21st, 2023
