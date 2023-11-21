Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, today it's raining and stormy, just had a trip with my little friend Teddy, he was happy I was back home👍
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson ace
For some reason, my eyes saw a turkey
November 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@blueberry1222 Haha it is my littel dog Teddy🤣
November 21st, 2023  
