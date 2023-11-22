Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, it's starting to look a bit like Christmas down here in our little town🧑‍🎄🎅
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Rob Z ace
What a lovely image!
November 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So much like a Christmas dream
November 22nd, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the very attractive lights!

Ian
November 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
