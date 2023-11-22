Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, it's starting to look a bit like Christmas down here in our little town🧑🎄🎅
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
7
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
326
photos
46
followers
48
following
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2023 6:30pm
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely image!
November 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So much like a Christmas dream
November 22nd, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the very attractive lights!
Ian
November 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@robz
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
