Previous
327 / 365
Sornfelli
Yes, then the snow came to our little country☃️
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
November 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2023
