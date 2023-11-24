Previous
Hoyvík. Heini og Teddy by mubbur
328 / 365

Hoyvík. Heini og Teddy

Me and the grandson went for a walk with Teddy today, he had just got new sunglasses from his father and had to go to😎
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise