Previous
329 / 365
Tórshavn
Then our Christmas tree was lit and we were all down in town and had cocoa and freshly baked buns with butter, a nice trip there and lots of people there in the lovely weather🎅🧑🎄☃️
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Hugnaligt!
November 25th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja mega og mange folk 🎅🧑🎄
November 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful time
November 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sounds like a nice time
November 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage.
November 25th, 2023
