Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
329 / 365

Tórshavn

Then our Christmas tree was lit and we were all down in town and had cocoa and freshly baked buns with butter, a nice trip there and lots of people there in the lovely weather🎅🧑‍🎄☃️
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Hugnaligt!
November 25th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja mega og mange folk 🎅🧑‍🎄
November 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful time
November 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sounds like a nice time
November 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise