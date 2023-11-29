Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, today was a car trip, and Teddy, he always goes with me, got a good bronze down in our little market, and on the way home also the rainbow, have a good day🌈
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage of your day! I love the little pup and your breakfast looks so yummy!
November 29th, 2023  
xbm ace
What is in that breakfast please Oli apart from the eggs?
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
November 29th, 2023  
