Tórshavn by mubbur
334 / 365

Tórshavn

Went for a trip down to our shopping center today, and when I passed the beautiful Christmas town, a grandfather shouted hello, as the son's little one was there with the kindergarten🧑‍🎄🎅
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
So cute
November 30th, 2023  
