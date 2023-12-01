Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Tórshavn
A beautiful evening here was just over, the windmills, you can just see a glimpse of the northern lights too
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st December 2023 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
You caught quite a lot here.
December 1st, 2023
