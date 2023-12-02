Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
336 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes, beautiful norlys where I live, right outside the balcony
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful sight!
December 2nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Yes Thanks😊
December 2nd, 2023  
moni kozi
Oh wow!!! Splendid!
December 2nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@monikozi Thanks😊
December 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My dream is to see these lights
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise