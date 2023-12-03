Sign up
337 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, today it was the Lions who had the Christmas market, it's always nice to go there with the grandchildren and have a good cup of coffee and cocoa🧑🎄🎅
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
92% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 3rd, 2023
Rob Z
Looks cold but fun...
December 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Oli Lindenskov
Suzanne
Looks a great market!
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
A nice collage allowing us to admire a little of your Christmas market. PhotoPills will be doing a photography retreat in the Faroe Island. They specialize in stars, planets, Northern light, etc photography. Their app is really well done.
December 3rd, 2023
