Tórshavn by mubbur
337 / 365

Tórshavn

Yes, today it was the Lions who had the Christmas market, it's always nice to go there with the grandchildren and have a good cup of coffee and cocoa🧑‍🎄🎅
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
92% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Looks cold but fun...
December 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
December 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks, +2☃️🧑‍🎄
December 3rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Looks a great market!
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A nice collage allowing us to admire a little of your Christmas market. PhotoPills will be doing a photography retreat in the Faroe Island. They specialize in stars, planets, Northern light, etc photography. Their app is really well done.
December 3rd, 2023  
