339 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, today some of our class meet, for dec waffles and cacao coffee, it's always nice to meet, after so many years, we are born in 1958, we also meet a few times a year in the summer too
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful group portrait.
My class meets every five years, unfortunately they meet in France, too far away for me to go for a day! So I "meet" them via a video call!
December 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks, yes too far😊
December 5th, 2023
Dianne
How wonderful - it is so nice to meet like this.
December 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanks yes it is😊
December 5th, 2023
