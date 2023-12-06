Sign up
340 / 365
340 / 365
Tórshavn
Tórshavn, Christmas is approaching🧑🎄🌲🎅☃️
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
December 6th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot. I'm not sure I would want to sit at the picnic table this time of year!
Ian
December 6th, 2023
Ian