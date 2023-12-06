Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Tórshavn, Christmas is approaching🧑‍🎄🌲🎅☃️
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
December 6th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot. I'm not sure I would want to sit at the picnic table this time of year!

Ian
December 6th, 2023  
