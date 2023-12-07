Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Tórshavn city, cold and a little snow, but say up to 8+ then it will get better, too much ice on the roads here now
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
December 7th, 2023  
