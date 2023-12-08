Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
342 / 365

Tórshavn

Tórshavn, a rain-filled day😢
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Rain-filled days present problems for the daily photographer!
December 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks yes😢😢
December 8th, 2023  
Cordiander
Oh no. In southern Germany also.
December 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@cordulaamann Now in the Faroes
December 8th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Rain can add atmosphere and bring out colours, so it isn't all bad news. This looks an interesting part of town.

Ian
December 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Yes Thanks😊
December 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A very interesting scene, lots to look at
December 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise