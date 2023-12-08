Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
Tórshavn
Tórshavn, a rain-filled day😢
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
8
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
342
photos
48
followers
50
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th December 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Rain-filled days present problems for the daily photographer!
December 8th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks yes😢😢
December 8th, 2023
Cordiander
Oh no. In southern Germany also.
December 8th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@cordulaamann
Now in the Faroes
December 8th, 2023
Fisher Family
Rain can add atmosphere and bring out colours, so it isn't all bad news. This looks an interesting part of town.
Ian
December 8th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Yes Thanks😊
December 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A very interesting scene, lots to look at
December 8th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
December 8th, 2023
Ian