Kirkjubø by mubbur
Photo 549

Kirkjubø

Had a little trip in Kirkjubø today, and got a photo of the beautiful yellow flowers that are there right now, many tourists, 3 big buses were there, so not easy to get a photo without them on 😊
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
LManning (Laura) ace
I just love the sod roofs. Beautiful shots.
July 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning Thanks🌞😊
July 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely collage. I love these houses with a green roof
July 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks😊
July 2nd, 2024  
