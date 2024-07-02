Sign up
Previous
Photo 549
Kirkjubø
Had a little trip in Kirkjubø today, and got a photo of the beautiful yellow flowers that are there right now, many tourists, 3 big buses were there, so not easy to get a photo without them on 😊
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
LManning (Laura)
ace
I just love the sod roofs. Beautiful shots.
July 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning
Thanks🌞😊
July 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely collage. I love these houses with a green roof
July 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
July 2nd, 2024
