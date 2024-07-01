Previous
Fossá by mubbur
Fossá

Had a trip up north, came by, our biggest waterfall up here, which is called Fossá, wasn't that big today, it hasn't rained that much here recently😊
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
It's a wonderful waterfall - great shot! Love the POV.
July 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic Thanks😊
July 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful…great pov looking up the mountain.
July 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully captured waterfall
July 1st, 2024  
