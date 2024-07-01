Sign up
Previous
Photo 548
Fossá
Had a trip up north, came by, our biggest waterfall up here, which is called Fossá, wasn't that big today, it hasn't rained that much here recently😊
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
548
photos
63
followers
61
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st July 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
It's a wonderful waterfall - great shot! Love the POV.
July 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic
Thanks😊
July 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful…great pov looking up the mountain.
July 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured waterfall
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
