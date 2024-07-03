Previous
Eiði Camping by mubbur
Eiði Camping

today we drove to Eiði Camping for a trip, a nice place to enjoy nature and fish a bit, are there trout, tried but there were no bites today😊
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… happy fishing
July 3rd, 2024  
