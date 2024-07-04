Previous
Eiðicamping by mubbur
Photo 551

Eiðicamping

Yes, a nice day here, with many trout caught, but ours were just too small to win a prize, but it's fun to be part of it, it was eaten a bit too, it was nice food and freshly caught on the grill, yes home again tomorrow👍😊
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
150% complete

Photo Details

Wendy ace
I'll have some trout ;-) Fav.
July 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot Yes it was good👍😊
July 4th, 2024  
