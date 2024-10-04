Sign up
Paris
Yes, the trip to Paris went today, a nice flight, will be here until Monday
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Pat
What a lovely collage. It looks like you’ve seen plenty of sights already.
October 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love Paris ❤️
October 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful wonderful have a wonderful time…
October 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage! Enjoy 😊
October 4th, 2024
