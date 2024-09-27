Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Same houses as yesterday, but from the other side, these houses here, have stood elsewhere in the city and have been moved here to preserve them, so it's great that you think of the old too, have a good weekend to you all here😊
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Wylie ace
Wow that’s quite a job to move a house or two!
September 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love that idea. I remember when we were in New Zealand being behind a truck with a whole house on it moving to a new spot. I love the way so many roof tops in your area have the natural growth and are not plain tiles. I always wonder if they are watertight, but I guess they must be. Sweet house.
September 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@pusspup Thanks yes it is and a good work💪😊
September 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks yes 👍😊
September 27th, 2024  
