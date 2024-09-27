Sign up
Photo 636
Tórshavn
Same houses as yesterday, but from the other side, these houses here, have stood elsewhere in the city and have been moved here to preserve them, so it's great that you think of the old too, have a good weekend to you all here😊
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Wylie
ace
Wow that’s quite a job to move a house or two!
September 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love that idea. I remember when we were in New Zealand being behind a truck with a whole house on it moving to a new spot. I love the way so many roof tops in your area have the natural growth and are not plain tiles. I always wonder if they are watertight, but I guess they must be. Sweet house.
September 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@pusspup
Thanks yes it is and a good work💪😊
September 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes 👍😊
September 27th, 2024
