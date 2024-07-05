Previous
Elduvík by mubbur
Elduvík

Yes, we didn't come home today, the two little friends here wanted one more day camping, so we drove a little trip to a settlement close to Eiði, which is called Elduvík, a nice settlement, have camped there a lot in the past😊
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
