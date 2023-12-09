Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
343 / 365

Tórshavn

Yes, the Christmas ship came with all the elves, and all the children got caramels from 🧑‍🎄🌲🎅
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

