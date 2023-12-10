Sign up
Hoyvík
Yes, today is the big baking day in the family here in our house, and all the grandchildren are in grandma's good winter socks🧑🎄🌲🎅
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elyse Klemchuk
Baking with your grandparents- making yummy treats and memories!
December 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
What a wonderful day and collage.
December 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful family time and I love the socks!
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely series of photos. All those little baked items are gorgeous!
December 10th, 2023
Fisher Family
What a great idea to make baking a family activity!
Ian
December 10th, 2023
