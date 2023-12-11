Sign up
345 / 365
Tórshavn
A lovely morning here today😊
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
10
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
345
photos
48
followers
50
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th December 2023 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Yes it is! Are those birds sculpted or real?
December 11th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is golden and beautiful!
December 11th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful sunrise, and I love the birds on the right (I presume they are sculptures?)
Ian
December 11th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott!
December 11th, 2023
Richard Lewis
ace
Looks lovely and the Norrona in the background.
December 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass
Thanks, yes it is sculpted :-)
December 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@kchuk
Thanks :-)
December 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks :-)
December 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk :-)
December 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@lifeat60degrees
Thanks, yes just com this morning from Hirtshals :-)
December 11th, 2023
