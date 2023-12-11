Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A lovely morning here today😊
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
Yes it is! Are those birds sculpted or real?
December 11th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is golden and beautiful!
December 11th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful sunrise, and I love the birds on the right (I presume they are sculptures?)

Ian
December 11th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott!
December 11th, 2023  
Richard Lewis ace
Looks lovely and the Norrona in the background.
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass Thanks, yes it is sculpted :-)
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@kchuk Thanks :-)
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks :-)
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takk :-)
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@lifeat60degrees Thanks, yes just com this morning from Hirtshals :-)
December 11th, 2023  
