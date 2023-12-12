Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, another beautiful morning here, view of Nolsø😊
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
346
photos
48
followers
50
following
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th December 2023 8:59am
Privacy
Public
