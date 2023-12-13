Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
347 / 365

Tórshavn

The bus terminal in Tórshavn🧑‍🎄🌲🎅
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
What a beautiful bus station!

Ian
December 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
December 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful bright skies and lit up windows. All go towards a Christmassy scene, with the illuminated trees
December 13th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott í Havn
December 13th, 2023  
Cordiander
Wonderfully lit up!
December 13th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It looks delightful with all of the lights.
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise