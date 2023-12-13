Sign up
Previous
347 / 365
Tórshavn
The bus terminal in Tórshavn🧑🎄🌲🎅
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
6
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
347
photos
48
followers
50
following
95% complete
View this month »
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
What a beautiful bus station!
Ian
December 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊
December 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful bright skies and lit up windows. All go towards a Christmassy scene, with the illuminated trees
December 13th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott í Havn
December 13th, 2023
Cordiander
Wonderfully lit up!
December 13th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It looks delightful with all of the lights.
December 13th, 2023
