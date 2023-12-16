Sign up
Tórshavn
Just went for a trip down town, had to buy my wife a birthday present for tomorrow, then I just passed this building that was painted on😊
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
It looks festive, perfect for your birthday theme!
December 16th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
December 16th, 2023
