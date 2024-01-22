Previous
Velbastað by mubbur
Velbastað

Had a trip to Velbastað, a small settlement a little outside Tórshavn, the snow is about to disappear now and it's raining a lot
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

