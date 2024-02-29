Sign up
Previous
Photo 425
Old town Tórshavn
Yes, it was the last day of Feb, so there are 4 years until the next time is the 29th. thanks for this moon😊
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
425
photos
55
followers
55
following
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th February 2024 10:25am
Casablanca
ace
Love that cobblestone in the narrow lane
February 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a delightful and inviting passageway!
February 29th, 2024
