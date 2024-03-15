Previous
Sornfelli by mubbur
Photo 440

Sornfelli

A trip up Sornfelli today, a little outside Tórshavn, also home to a nice roast lamb, with side dishes
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this dramatic landscape!

Ian
March 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
March 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
March 15th, 2024  
