Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 632

Tórshavn

You'll just get one more of Andrea Árting, which was put up yesterday, here you can see her likeness in the statue, didn't get this picture yesterday there were so many people there yesterday
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Very clever sculpture, love it.
September 23rd, 2024  
Wendy ace
Very cool. fav :-)
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise