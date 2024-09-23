Sign up
Photo 632
Tórshavn
You'll just get one more of Andrea Árting, which was put up yesterday, here you can see her likeness in the statue, didn't get this picture yesterday there were so many people there yesterday
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
632
Very clever sculpture, love it.
September 23rd, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very cool. fav :-)
September 23rd, 2024
