STARY WINDY SKY

On our vacation in South Dakota, my husband and I were determined to try to get some night star sky pictures. BUT...

1) I forgot my tripod bracket for my camera

2) it was soooo windy - 45 mph advisory

3) it was sooooo COLD -

4) the sky was cloudy much of the night so you had to find the gaps

So we tried to share the tripod and take a few shots. It was a bit crazy being there in the dark knowing there are a lot of night animals around there including the coyote.