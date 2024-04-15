Previous
Lucky Star by nannasgotitgoingon
5 / 365

Lucky Star

Again playing with light and lightroom.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
1% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Brilliant….
April 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive
April 15th, 2024  
