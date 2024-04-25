Sign up
15 / 365
Anzac Day Parade
Took mum down to the Anzac Parade this morning. The piping and the memories of her own father brought a quiet tear to her eye. Was a great parade and a wonderful turn out.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th April 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memories
,
important
,
piping
,
anzac-day
,
pipe-band
,
mildura
Brian
ace
You captured the sentiment of the occasion. "Lest We Forget"
April 25th, 2024
