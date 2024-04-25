Previous
Anzac Day Parade by nannasgotitgoingon
Anzac Day Parade

Took mum down to the Anzac Parade this morning. The piping and the memories of her own father brought a quiet tear to her eye. Was a great parade and a wonderful turn out.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details

Brian ace
You captured the sentiment of the occasion. "Lest We Forget"
April 25th, 2024  
